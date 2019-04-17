When disaster strikes, don’t leave pets out: CEMA

If floods or fires strike, include your furry friends in your emergency plans.

That’s the message from the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) this spring.

“Calgary is well-known for severe weather and we’re coming into those seasons where we’re going to get some storms,” said Sue Henry, CEMA’s deputy chief, on Wednesday. “It’s a great reminder for some people as they’re starting to spring clean and they’re starting to organize things for the coming summer months, to think about how can your pets be included in those plans.”

The organization helps co-ordinate large responses to different emergencies and disruptions in the city — everything from harsh, relentless weather events to power outages.

“Pets are part of everybody’s family and anyone that has a pet knows how important they are to that family structure and connection,” Henry said.

“If you have a plan for your pet before something happens, it allows you to take care of them during that emergency and it reduces the stress for all of the family members as well as the pet itself.”

The Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016 were the most recent large-scale evacuation CEMA responded to.

“One individual arrived with a snake in a box, so it’s really everything all across the board, and we will do our best to keep families together with their pets and get the supports that they need,” Henry said.

To keep animals safe, the organization recommends:

ensuring your pet is identifiable (with a collar and ID tag) Find pet licencing information here.

having a sticker that indicates how many pets you have clearly visible on your front window or door (basically, as close to your front entrance as possible)

Henry recommends that when you’re assembling your family kit, it’s a good time to consider your pets’ needs. Seventy-two hours is the industry standard timeframe you should be prepared for, Henry explained, because that lets people use their own resources to take care of themselves while allowing first responders to focus on those who need the most help immediately after an emergency.

A pet emergency kit should include:

a crate or carrier

a leash or harness

an ID tag and collar

food and water for at least 72 hours (four litres per day for an average dog and one litre per day for an average cat)

bowls

a can opener

newspapers, paper towels, plastic bags, litter and a litter box

medications, dosage and veterinarian’s contact information

a pet file (including recent photos, copies of licenses/vaccination records, your emergency numbers, contact information for friends who could house your pet)

a pet first-aid kit

blankets and toys

The best way to protect your pet in an emergency is to bring it with you, according to CEMA. Most evacuation shelters will only accept service animals. Make a list of where your pet can be taken in case you need to evacuate.

That list could include:

hotels that accept animals, even during emergencies

boarding centres and animal shelters

animal clinics

family and friends

During an emergency, make sure you:

keep your pet inside during severe weather, since animals are sensitive to sudden changes in temperature and often isolate themselves when scared never leave a pet outside or tethered during a storm

separate cats and dogs and keep smaller pets like hamsters away from larger animals because stress can lead to unusual behaviour

keep newspaper inside for hygiene purposes

feed your pet wet food to reduce the amount of water it may need

try to take your pet with you if ordered to evacuate

If you must leave your pets behind:

do not tether or cage them

leave a sign in the window and a note on the door indicating what animals are inside

provide water and food in timed dispensers