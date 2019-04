They’re a breed that owners describe as a laidback, good-natured, family pet.

Dozens of Bernese mountain dogs frolicked in Silver Springs off-leash park on Sunday, reportedly as part of World Bernese Mountain Dog Day.

Linda Nesset is part of a group of Bernese owners who gather weekly in the city.

“They are big teddy bears. They’re gentle,” she said. “They do shed a lot, but they’re super loving and loyal.”