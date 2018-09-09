In Photos: Beagle-mania takes over Queen Mary Park Community Centre

They are one of the most popular dog breeds in Canada and it’s easy to see why.

“They’re friendly, they’re social, they’re good with children, they’re also a good size,” said May Sutherland with Beagle Paws. “They’re fun dogs, they’re very social.”

Beagles were celebrated at a special event at the Queen Mary Park Community Centre Sunday.

Money raised from the event goes to Beagle Paws rescue society, an agency that fosters beagles of all ages for adoption.

About 50 dogs are in foster homes across Canada at any one time.

“Unfortunately they’re one of the most abused breeds,” Sutherland said. “They are used for lab testing. The United States alone uses about 100,000 beagles for testing in labs and they’re a wonderful little dog.”

About 100 beagles and their owners attended the event.

“We wanted a fun day for beagles and for the beagle families,” Sutherland said.