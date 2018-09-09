In Photos: Oliver Pool goes to the dogs for a good cause

It was the perfect way to send off summer.

“The goal is to have people celebrate the human-animal bond,” said Miranda Jordan-Smith, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society.

Dozens of dogs enjoyed an end-of-summer swim at Oliver Pool Saturday.

The swim benefits the Edmonton Humane Society by raising much-needed funds for various programs.

Patrons were asked to pay a small entrance fee with the goal of raising about $5,000.

“Third-party fundraisers, like this, allow us to put money into our vet hospital and the people in Edmonton always turn out for us and demonstrate that good will,” Jordan-Smith added.

Harsh chemicals were removed from the pool to make it safe for the dogs.

The pool will now be drained and cleaned for the season.