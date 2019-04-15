Sports
April 15, 2019 6:21 pm

NewsAlert: Kadri suspended rest of first round

By Staff The Canadian Press
NEW YORK – The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to do without Nazem Kadri for the rest of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

The centre has been suspended for the rest of the series by the NHL following his cross-check to the head of Boston winger Jake DeBrusk in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-1 victory in Game 2 on Saturday.

Kadri was offered an in-person hearing by the NHL, meaning the league had the option to suspend him for more than five games.

He laid the vicious cross-check after DeBrusk hit Patrick Marleau into the curved glass at the end of the bench.

It’s the fifth suspension of Kadri’s career.

The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 going tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

More coming.

