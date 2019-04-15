Magic take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Raptors

Orlando Magic (42-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Raptors are 36-16 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is 44-23 when they give up 100 or more points.

The Magic have gone 17-24 away from home. Orlando is 38-19 when scoring more than 100 points. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 104-101. Danny Green scored 29 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.1 rebounds and averages 15 points. Kawhi Leonard has averaged 19.1 points and totalled 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4 per cent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 20.8 points and has added 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Terrence Ross has averaged 18.9 points and collected 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1 per cent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.7 per cent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 43.6 per cent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (thumb), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.