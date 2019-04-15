2 more charged with murder in disappearance of Yorkton, Sask. man

Four people have now been charged in the disappearance of Colin Focht.

Focht, 25, was last seen in Yorkton, Sask., on Sept. 1, 2018.

Yorkton RCMP said human remains believed to be those of Focht were found on April 4 in a rural area outside the eastern Saskatchewan city.

A preliminary forensic autopsy was conducted on April 5 to confirm the identity of the recovered remains. A complete forensic autopsy is scheduled for the week of April 15.

Jordan Ironstand, 23, and a boy who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with second-degree murder.

An 18-year-old man is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. He cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of the alleged offence.

They are currently in custody and are scheduled to appear Monday in Regina provincial court on unrelated matters, police said.

Taiya Hudy, 19, was arrested on April 3 and charged with second-murder.

She is due back in Yorkton provincial court on Wednesday.

