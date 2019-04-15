Crime
April 15, 2019 1:56 pm

OPP charge Quinte West man following hit and run of teen

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP have charged Huw Brigham after a 16-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Quinte West.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

OPP have identified and charged a Quinte West man they say is responsible for a striking a teen with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

On April 13 around 6 p.m, a 16-year-old male youth was struck while crossing in a crosswalk on his scooter on Dundas Street East between South and Byron streets.

READ MORE: Police locate suspect vehicle after alleged hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

When police arrived, they say they found the teen with minor injuries but the vehicle that struck him had fled the scene.

Police were able to identify the vehicle and its driver, Huw Brigham, 43, of Belleville.

He was charged with failure to remain, failure to report an accident and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

WATCH: Video released of hit-and-run in Georgia in hopes of identifying suspect

Quinte West OPP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them 1-888-310-1122.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hit and Run
hit and run dundas street
hit and run teen
Kingston
Peterborough
Quinte West
Quinte West hit and run
Quinte West OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.