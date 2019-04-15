OPP charge Quinte West man following hit and run of teen

OPP have identified and charged a Quinte West man they say is responsible for a striking a teen with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

On April 13 around 6 p.m, a 16-year-old male youth was struck while crossing in a crosswalk on his scooter on Dundas Street East between South and Byron streets.

When police arrived, they say they found the teen with minor injuries but the vehicle that struck him had fled the scene.

Police were able to identify the vehicle and its driver, Huw Brigham, 43, of Belleville.

He was charged with failure to remain, failure to report an accident and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Quinte West OPP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them 1-888-310-1122.