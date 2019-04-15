Saskatchewan weather outlook: storms, rain and a wild Easter forecast

Storms possible heading into a roller coaster Easter long weekend.

Weather forecast

Monday

After some storms slid through central Saskatchewan over the weekend, -5 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the week in Saskatoon and Regina as temperatures slid just below freezing.

9 degrees was reached before noon with a breezy northwesterly wind kicking in as a mix of sun and cloud dominated the morning.

The storm front I caught just outside of Saskatoon the other day 😁 pic.twitter.com/LmFxeglvHI — Kyle Ryland (@KyleRyland2) April 15, 2019

-5 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning in Saskatoon & Regina as temps fell below freezing https://t.co/qLBQQYDH6C #yqr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Mw1CyT62VF — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 15, 2019

Low teen temperatures should be reached during the afternoon as clouds build back in with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the Saskatoon area.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy skies linger into the evening with the risk of showers and storms in Saskatoon before some clearing takes place before morning as conditions cool just below freezing overnight.

Tuesday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out in the morning with lots of sunshine to start the day.

Clouds with a low-pressure system building into the south will roll in during the afternoon with slight a chance of late day showers as the mercury makes its way back into the low teens.

Wednesday-Thursday

The next round of clouds with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm slide in Wednesday afternoon before partly-to-mostly sunny skies return on Thursday with daytime highs in the mid-teens.

Easter long weekend outlook

Good Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures soaring close to and possibly into the low 20s as clouds roll back in with a kick of heat ahead of a system pushing into Alberta.

The system then swings through Saturday and Easter Sunday, bringing clouds, rain and daytime highs back into the mid-teens.

Saskatoon was the setting for Miranda Low to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for April 15:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.