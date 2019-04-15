Crime
April 15, 2019 3:19 pm

Police arrest 4 people following environmental protest in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Members of Extinction Rebellion protest in front of The Chronicle Herald in Halifax, N.S., on April 15, 2019.

Jesse Thomas/Global News
A A

Police have arrested four people after an environmental protest in Halifax on Monday.

The protest, which was held by Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia, was carried out to draw attention to the “global climate crisis.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Canada is warming and it’s irreversible. Why is it so hard to care?

According to organizers, the goal of Monday’s protest was to make the crisis an editorial priority for media outlets in Halifax as well as change the priorities of Nova Scotia Power to sustainable energy alternatives.

Activists planned to protest in front of the Chronicle Herald building on Joseph Howe Drive before marching to the CBC Nova Scotia on Mumford Road, then finally arriving in front of the Nova Scotia Power building on Lower Water Street.

WATCH: Police lay charges after weapons complaint sends Halifax Central Library into ‘chaos’ on Sunday

Halifax Regional Police say that as the group was in transit they became disruptive to traffic.

READ MORE: Canada’s slow progress on climate change ‘disturbing’: Environmental watchdog

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Antigonish, N.S., and a 65-year-old woman from Bridgetown, N.S., for breach of the peace and failing to obey the directions of officers.

A 62-year-old man from New Germany, N.S., and a 58-year-old woman from Bridgewater, N.S., were arrested for causing damage to property and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

— With files from Jesse Thomas and Colin Bullard

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bridgetown
Climate Change
Crime
Environment
Environmental Policy
Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia
Global Climate Crisis
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Nova Scotia Power

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.