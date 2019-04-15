Police arrest 4 people following environmental protest in Halifax

Police have arrested four people after an environmental protest in Halifax on Monday.

The protest, which was held by Extinction Rebellion Nova Scotia, was carried out to draw attention to the “global climate crisis.”

According to organizers, the goal of Monday’s protest was to make the crisis an editorial priority for media outlets in Halifax as well as change the priorities of Nova Scotia Power to sustainable energy alternatives.

Activists planned to protest in front of the Chronicle Herald building on Joseph Howe Drive before marching to the CBC Nova Scotia on Mumford Road, then finally arriving in front of the Nova Scotia Power building on Lower Water Street.

Halifax Regional Police say that as the group was in transit they became disruptive to traffic.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Antigonish, N.S., and a 65-year-old woman from Bridgetown, N.S., for breach of the peace and failing to obey the directions of officers.

A 62-year-old man from New Germany, N.S., and a 58-year-old woman from Bridgewater, N.S., were arrested for causing damage to property and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

