Confusion Corner becomes more confusing after pole fire takes out traffic lights
The traffic lights at Winnipeg’s most confusing intersection went out Monday thanks to a pole fire.
Confusion Corner at Pembina became a knot of bewildered drivers after the traffic lights went out.
Unfortunately, the intersection wasn’t so easy to treat as a four-way stop.
Lights are expected to be out for “some time.”
