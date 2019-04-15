Traffic
April 15, 2019 12:10 pm
Updated: April 15, 2019 12:18 pm

Confusion Corner becomes more confusing after pole fire takes out traffic lights

Senior Online Producer  Global News

The sign on Osborne Street just before Confusion Corner.

Wikipedia
The traffic lights at Winnipeg’s most confusing intersection went out Monday thanks to a pole fire.

Confusion Corner at Pembina became a knot of bewildered drivers after the traffic lights went out.

Unfortunately, the intersection wasn’t so easy to treat as a four-way stop.

Lights are expected to be out for “some time.”

