Confusion Corner becomes more confusing after pole fire takes out traffic lights

The traffic lights at Winnipeg’s most confusing intersection went out Monday thanks to a pole fire.

Confusion Corner at Pembina became a knot of bewildered drivers after the traffic lights went out.

Hydro confirms the cause is a pole fire. Expect lights out for some time. Traffic control on route to Confusion Corner!

Unfortunately, the intersection wasn’t so easy to treat as a four-way stop.

Lights are expected to be out for “some time.”

Here's a picture of the pole fire that caused the outage. Crews are working on it as fast as they can, but still no update on restoration time.