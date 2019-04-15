The Museum launches partnership deal with Kitchener-Waterloo libraries

The Museum has announced a new partnership with local libraries systems which will allow members to take their families to the attraction for free.

The deal will see Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library, and the Idea Exchange each receive 10 passes which will allow area residents to check out a pass similar to how a member can check out a book, according to a statement.

“This Lending Program will provide opportunities for quality family time through play, discovery and learning,” Paige Phillips, director of Development & Membership for The Museum, said in a statement.

The passes, which can be borrowed for a week at a time, will allow two adults and up to four children admission to The Museum as many times as they wish to in a week.

A spokesperson for The Museum told Global News that the passes will be renewable and late fees will apply if they are not returned on time.