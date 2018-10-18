Kitchener municipal election
The Museum offering free admission to voters

If you are still deciding whether to vote in Monday’s municipal election there is a side benefit you should be aware of.

Next Wednesday, the Museum in downtown Kitchener will offer free admission to all those who voted on Monday.

The Museum will be offering free entry based on the honour system. The offer is available Wednesday when the Museum has extended hours (10 a.m. until 9 p.m) so more people can take advantage.

There are currently two new exhibits on at the Museum: BRAIN: The World Inside Your Head and Connections & Contexts: 4 Artists Explore Islamic Influences and Traditions.

