Waterloo election 2018: Where, when and how to vote — and who’s running
We are now less than two weeks away from electing mayors, school boards and regional and town councils throughout Waterloo region.
In some municipalities, online voting has already opened while polls will officially be open on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m the same day.
Information courtesy of the Region of Waterloo, cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo and townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich. Check out the municipal websites for further information.
Where and when do I vote?
As we approach the election, Waterloo residents will receive voter information cards that will tell you where to cast your ballot. Each city and town will have a list of voting locations on their websites.
North Dumfries, Woolwich and Wellesley will only offer online and telephone voting in this election.
How do I vote in advance?
Advanced online voting is now underway in Cambridge, North Dumfries, Wellesley and Woolwich.
In addition, between Oct. 10 and 13, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Wilmot will offer constituents an opportunity to cast their vote in advance of the election. Check your municipality’s website for where and when you can do so.
Who can vote in the election?
To vote in the Oct. 22 election, one must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age, a resident or tenant of land of the municipality where you will vote, or the spouse of such non-resident owner or tenant. You must also not be legally prohibited from voting.
You cannot vote if you are in prison, are a corporation, or are acting as executor or trustee or in any other representative capacity, except as a voting proxy.
Where is my ward?
Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Wilmot all offer the option to discover where and when to vote on their websites.
Where can I see the results on Oct. 22?
Globalnews.ca will offer the results on its website as they come in as will each of the municipalities.
List of candidates for councils and school boards throughout Waterloo Region:
Candidates for Waterloo Region
Regional Chair
Jan d’Ailly
Karen Redman
Robert Deutschmann
Jay Aissa
Regional Councillors
Cambridge (Elect 2)
Karl Kiefer (Incumbent)
Jeffrey Shaver
Helen Jowett (Incumbent)
Rob Brunette
John Florence
Kitchener (Elect 4)
Elizabeth Clarke (Incumbent)
Tom Galloway (Incumbent)
Michael D. Harris
Tom Hiller
Jason House
Geoff Lorentz (Incumbent)
Ted Martin
Fauzia Mazhar
Kari Williams
Waterloo (Elect 2)
(Robert) Bob Oberholtzer
Jim Erb
Jane Mitchell (Incumbent)
Sean Strickland (Incumbent)
Beisan Zubi
City of Kitchener
Mayor
Jiri Marek
Narine Dat Sookram
Myron Daniel Steinman
Barry Vrbanovic (incumbent)
Ward 1
Scott Davey (Incumbent)
Marcus Drasdo
Aasia Khatoon
Susan Stark
Stephanie Stretch
Ward 2
Suresh Arangath
Regan Sunshine Brusse
Dave Schnider (Incumbent)
Fitzroy Vanderpool
Ward 3
John Gazzola (Incumbent)
James Howe
Paras Solanski
Robert Souliere
Ward 4
Florence Carbray
Julie Batista Geary
Wes Hill
Christine Michaud
Upneet (Sasha) Sidhu
Ward 5
Aizad Ahmad
Andres Fuentes
Kelly Galloway-Sealock (Incumbent)
Sonal Pandya
Ward 6
Narendra Grover
Paul Singh (Incumbent)
Ward 7
Hanna Domagala
Bil Ioannidis (Incumbent)
Dharmesh Patel
Ward 8
James Raymond Baskin
Zyg Janecki (Incumbent)
Margaret Johnston
Ward 9
Melissa Bowman
Debbie Chapman
Tia Rebecca Driver
Philip Molto
Steve Strohack
Ward 10
Sarah Marsh (Incumbent)
Peter Meier
Township of North Dumfries
Mayor
Sue Foxton (Incumbent)
Martin Harrison
Ward 1
Rodney Rolleman (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)
Ward 2
Sheila Harrison
Derrick Ostner (Incumbent)
Ward 3
Paul H. Cabral
John Clarke
Margaret McCreery
Ward 4
Pamela Gillespie
Neil Martin Ritchie (Incumbent)
Dawna Ward
City of Waterloo
Mayor
Dave Jaworsky (Incumbent)
Kelly Steiss
Chris Kolednik
Ward 1
Sandra Hanmer
Adam McCarthy
Robert Parent
Xia (Leia) Lei
Rainer Neufeld
Ward 2
Royce Bodaly
Janice Moore
Xin Tan
John Arthur McCarthy
Ward 3
Angela Vieth (Incumbent)
Kim Eckel
Ward 4
Diane Lynn Freeman (Incumbent)
Liangan Yin
Ward 5
Jen Vasic
Mark Whaley (Incumbent)
Ward 6
Jeff Henry (Incumbent)
William Hodgins
Oliver Campbell
Ward 7
Devon McKenzie
Rami Said
Tenille Bonoguore
Carol Parsons
Elizabeth Sproule
Township of Wellesley
Mayor
Joe Nowak (Incumbent)
Bernia Wheaton
Ward 1
Shelley Wagner (Acclaimed)
Ward 2
Herb Neher (Incumbent)
Mark Witmer
Ward 3
Peter van der Maas (Incumbent)
Joyce Barker
Grant Kingsbury
Philip Morris
Ward 4
Carl Smit (Acclaimed) (Incumbent)
Township of Wilmot
Mayor
Les Armstrong (Incumbent)
John Jordan
Ward 1
Angie Hallman
Rose Mailloux
Ward 2
Cheryl Gordijk (Acclaimed)
Ward 3
Kris Badrinarayan
Barry Fisher (Incumbent)
Elliot Fung
Sharon MacKenzie
Ward 4 (2 to be elected)
Jeff Gerber (Incumbent)
Steven Martin
Mark Murray (Incumbent)
Jennifer Pfenning
Township of Woolwich
Mayor
Sandy Shantz (Acclaimed) (incumbent)
Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
Julie-Anne Herteis (incumbent)
Scott McMillan
Patrick Merlihan (incumbent)
Ward 2
Kevin Betts
Fred Redekop
Eric Schwindt
Ward 3 (2 to be elected)
Murray Martin (Acclaimed) (incumbent)
Larry Shantz (Acclaimed) (incumbent)
Waterloo Region District School Board
Cambridge / North Dumfries (3)
Jayne Herring
Courtney Waterfall
Eian Campbell
William G. Schneider
Crystal Whetham
Cindy Watson
John J. Dideczek
Cam Stewart
Kemesha Alli
Cassandra Eagles
Kitchener (4 to be elected)
Samantha Estoesta
Xiaoming Guo
Brent Hutzal
Rehman-Ullah Khan
David Kuhn
Mike Ramsay
Kathi Smith
Laurie Tremble
Brandon Van Dam
Natalie Waddell
Joanne Weston
Waterloo/Wilmot (3 to be elected)
Samir Alazzam
Matthew Donovan
Kathleen Woodcock (incumbent)
Zhengwei Bai
Scott Piatkowski
Jason Erb
Martha Kozub
Carol Millar (incumbent)
John Hendry (incumbent)
Richard Pfeifle
Woolwich/Wellesley
Karen Meissner (Acclaimed)
Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Cambridge / North Dumfries (3 to be elected)
Bill Conway
Wendy Price
Manuel da Silva
Brian Quigley
Kitchener/Wilmot (4 to be elected)
Kevin Dupuis
Michael Lannan
Greg Reitzel
Brian Schmalz
Tracey Weiler
Waterloo/Woolwich/Wellesley (2 to be elected)
Melanie Van Alphen (Acclaimed)
Jeanne Gravelle (Acclaimed)
