Domtar ‘indefinitely curtailing’ Howe Sound pulp mill

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The B.C. government says Domtar is “indefinitely curtailing” its Howe Sound pulp mill, which the company says has 350 workers.

In a statement, Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, said this decision of an “indefinite curtailment” is immensely difficult for the community and its workers.

“These are not just jobs, these are livelihoods that have supported families and communities for generations,” Parmar said.

“Our hearts go out to every worker, every family and every business on the Sunshine Coast that will feel the effects of this decision.”

Parmar said the government has been engaging with Domtar to better understand the scope of the challenges they are facing and is prepared to work to identify long-term solutions.

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“British Columbia’s pulp sector is feeling the effects of a seismic shift in the global pulp market,” Parmar added.

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“We are currently approaching the lowest pulp prices in 100 years, when adjusted for inflation.

“B.C.’s northern bleached softwood kraft pulp is being outcompeted by low-cost hardwood eucalyptus pulp, which is found primarily in the Southern Hemisphere. Hardwood pulp technology continues to advance, pushing down the price of pulp and reducing opportunities for softwood pulp.”

Parmar said it is clear there is a need to increase the work to pivot the sector in British Columbia.

“Understanding the cause does not lessen our responsibility to act,” he added.

“We will be reaching out to the Sunshine Coast community immediately, working with local leaders, labour representatives and workers to ensure people get the support they need, including income and mental-health supports, as they navigate this transition.”

1:59 Canfor to close Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George by end of year

In July, Canfor announced it is shutting down the Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George, which affected 300 jobs.

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In December, Domtar closed the Crofton Mill on Vancouver Island, which left 350 employees out of work.