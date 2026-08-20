Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Jay Voorhees
    August 20, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    Great news! The last thing we need is another Eby activist supporter spewing nasty gases and toxic chemicals into the atmosphere!!

  2. Mark S
    August 20, 2026 at 6:17 pm

    Parmar is doing just as well at this part of his job as he is managing our forests and the forest fires. Guys totally useless at everything and just loves to hear himself talk to the media.

  3. Jay Voorhees
    August 20, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    Great news! The last thing we need is another pulp mill spewing nasty greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the atmosphere!!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Domtar ‘indefinitely curtailing’ Howe Sound pulp mill

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 5:54 pm
1 min read
The Howe Sound Pulp and Paper Mill announced the end of its paper production operations on July 23, 2015. In August 2026, it announced it is now closing. View image in full screen
The Howe Sound Pulp and Paper Mill announced the end of its paper production operations on July 23, 2015. In August 2026, it announced it is now closing. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government says Domtar is “indefinitely curtailing” its Howe Sound pulp mill, which the company says has 350 workers.

In a statement, Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, said this decision of an “indefinite curtailment” is immensely difficult for the community and its workers.

“These are not just jobs, these are livelihoods that have supported families and communities for generations,” Parmar said.

“Our hearts go out to every worker, every family and every business on the Sunshine Coast that will feel the effects of this decision.”

Parmar said the government has been engaging with Domtar to better understand the scope of the challenges they are facing and is prepared to work to identify long-term solutions.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“British Columbia’s pulp sector is feeling the effects of a seismic shift in the global pulp market,” Parmar added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are currently approaching the lowest pulp prices in 100 years, when adjusted for inflation.

“B.C.’s northern bleached softwood kraft pulp is being outcompeted by low-cost hardwood eucalyptus pulp, which is found primarily in the Southern Hemisphere. Hardwood pulp technology continues to advance, pushing down the price of pulp and reducing opportunities for softwood pulp.”

Parmar said it is clear there is a need to increase the work to pivot the sector in British Columbia.

“Understanding the cause does not lessen our responsibility to act,” he added.

“We will be reaching out to the Sunshine Coast community immediately, working with local leaders, labour representatives and workers to ensure people get the support they need, including income and mental-health supports, as they navigate this transition.”

Click to play video: 'Canfor to close Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George by end of year'
Canfor to close Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George by end of year

In July, Canfor announced it is shutting down the Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George, which affected 300 jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

In December, Domtar closed the Crofton Mill on Vancouver Island, which left 350 employees out of work.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices