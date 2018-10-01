Kitchener to reprint 19,500 ballots, will cost $25,000

The city of Kitchener is having 19,500 election ballots reprinted in order to add Ward 2 candidate Regan Brusse’s middle name Sunshine to the ballots.

The move to add Brusse’s middle name to the ballots will cost $25,000, which includes the cost of printing new cards plus changing the memory cards in the tabulation machines.

READ MORE: New website allows Ontarians to see if they are eligible to vote in municipal elections

“I understand this has cost the city and only wish this could have been addressed sooner, to avoid such cost,” Brusse said in a statement on her website. “I have had no control over the cost, nor the initial decision. I have incurred financial costs myself to address this matter.”

Brusse sued the city to have her middle name included on the ballots. A decision would not be rendered in the case until Oct. 3, just a week before advanced polls open.

In a release, the city says that if it were to lose the case, it would not have time to reprint the ballots.

Brusse is running in Ward 2 against incumbent Dave Schnider, Fitz Vanderpool and Suresh Arangath.