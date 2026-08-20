Toronto set to open new elevated Scarborough busway by end of September

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Toronto’s transit agency says it is on schedule to open its new Scarborough busway by the end of September, completing the transformation of a decommissioned subway line.

On Thursday, the Toronto Transit Commission announced it would open the busway on Sept. 30, a date it said will see the project wrap up half a year earlier than originally scheduled.

“Scarborough residents are getting faster, more affordable transit,” Mayor Olivia Chow said. “By September 30, more than 118,000 riders each week will save over an hour travelling on the speedy Busway. With fare capping also coming into effect in September, the more you ride, the less you pay. Most evenings and weekends will be free for people who work five days a week and take the TTC.”

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Since decommissioning the Scarborough RT following its summer 2023 derailment, the TTC had been considering alternatives to the rapid transit route.

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Converting the now-abandoned rail infrastructure into a busway has been favoured by city hall, with staff suggesting buses running along the old route would reach Scarborough Town Centre seven minutes quicker than if they were forced to drive in traffic.

Initially, there were concerns about the plan from staff at city hall, who said it was over budget, unfunded and would take three years to complete.

Last year, however, the city said the TTC had been able to speed up construction and that the route will open in September 2026 rather than 2027.

“Transit riders in Scarborough deserve high-quality, reliable transit service that works for them,” said TTC chair Jamaal Myers. “The Busway will serve thousands of TTC customers while the subway extension is being completed and will continue to expand and enhance transit in the city.”

Over the past two and a half years, the TTC has operated replacement buses on the road route once covered by the Scarborough RT.

The replacement busway will run for four kilometres along the route of the old Scarborough RT, and riding it from one end to the other is estimated to take 15 minutes.