Waterloo sees record numbers vote early ahead of municipal election

A record number of voters cast their ballots in the city of Waterloo ahead of the Oct. 22 election.

On Tuesday, the city said a total of 2,540 residents have already voted.

This represents a seven per cent increase over 2014 when 2,371 people voted early and a 21 per cent increase over 2010 when there were 1,979 advance voters.

There were four separate days and locations when voters could cast their ballot. By far the busiest was John M. Harper Branch Library, which saw 940 voters turn out to cast their ballot. In the first hour alone, 193 voters cast their ballot at that location.

“It was important to make advance voting as easy and convenient as possible,” Olga Smith, city clerk for the city of Waterloo, said. “I think these numbers reflect our efforts and we are looking forward to this increase in voter turnout continuing on election day.”

Voters are reminded that they can cast their ballot at the location on their voting card on Oct. 22 or at one of these seven super locations in the city:

University of Waterloo – Davis Centre

Wilfrid Laurier University – Concourse

Waterloo City Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

Waterloo Public Library John M. Harper Branch

RIM Park