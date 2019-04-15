40-year-old man suing parents for destroying his $29K porn stash

A 40-year-old man who moved back into his parents’ home after a divorce is suing his folks after they allegedly destroyed his porn stash, which he estimates to be worth nearly US$30,000.

According to federal civil court documents obtained by WXMI, the man, only identified as Charlie, filed the lawsuit in the state of Michigan last week, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce.

Charlie stayed with his parents for about 10 months, doing housework in lieu of paying rent. According to the news station, he was asked to leave the home after police were called to the house in August 2017 for a domestic dispute.

READ MORE: ‘Trivago Guy’ Tim Williams arrested for driving while intoxicated

He moved to Indiana and in November 2017 his parents travelled to his new home to drop off some of his possessions he had left behind. But, according to the man, some stuff was missing. His massive porn collection was not among the boxes dropped off, Charlie claimed in the lawsuit.

According to ABC13 News, the parents told their son they had destroyed the pornography, which he estimated to be worth $29,000, and included titles such as Frisky Business and Big Bad Grannys [sic]. Charlie called police after learning of the destruction of his collection, which consisted of “12 moving boxes full of pornography plus two boxes of ‘sex toys,’” but authorities declined to press charges against the parents.

According to the lawsuit, Charlie began to email his parents about a month after filing a police report, telling his folks they behaved “vindictively.”

“If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere,” reads an excerpt of an email. “Instead you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively.”

The father allegedly responded to his son, explaining why they had tossed out the copious amount of porn.

READ MORE: Woman calls 911 reporting home invader — it was just a trapped Roomba

“Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health,” reads an excerpt of an email. “I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.

It’s unclear if the porn had anything to do with the man’s divorce.

–with a file from the Associated Press