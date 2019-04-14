Nova Scotia RCMP charge 2 after investigation into alleged cocaine trafficking

A man and woman from Inverness, N.S., have been charged with drug trafficking-related offences, the RCMP announced on Sunday.

RCMP say that on April 13, they executed a search warrant at a home on Celtic Drive in Inverness.

Police says that during their search they seized cocaine, a cutting agent, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Terrance Anthony Harper, 23, and Janelle Anne Larade, 19, face the following charges:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of equipment used to assist with trafficking cocaine

Unsafe storage of ammunition

Harper was arrested without incident and has been remanded into custody. He will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

Larade is set to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.