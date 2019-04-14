Moose on the loose leads N.L. police to stolen vehicle
Police in St. John’s, N.L. were tracking a moose that was wandering around the city when the animal led them to a surprising find – a stolen vehicle.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to several calls Saturday night about the loose moose and officers eventually found it, although it continually evaded capture.
Police say the animal passed through the city’s Rabbittown area before moving west, then shifting south toward downtown St. John’s.
As officers followed it the moose passed by a vehicle police say had been stolen the night before.
Oblivious to the help it had provided law enforcement, the moose kept moving.
Police say it was last seen heading into a wooded area of Southside Hills.
