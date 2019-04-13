East Regina motorcycle crash sends two to hospital, police investigating

Two people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after their motorcycle collided with a car in Regina’s east end on Saturday.

Regina police responded to the intersection of Arcola Avenue and 14th Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Traffic was diverted in the area.

Officers say they are investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

