East Regina motorcycle crash sends two to hospital, police investigating
Two people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after their motorcycle collided with a car in Regina’s east end on Saturday.
Regina police responded to the intersection of Arcola Avenue and 14th Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
Traffic was diverted in the area.
Officers say they are investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.
