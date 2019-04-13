Canada
East Regina motorcycle crash sends two to hospital, police investigating

Regina Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and car that sent two people to hospital on Saturday.

Two people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after their motorcycle collided with a car in Regina’s east end on Saturday.

Regina police responded to the intersection of Arcola Avenue and 14th Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Traffic was diverted in the area.

Officers say they are investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

