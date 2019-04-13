Liberals announce Michel Hindlet will represent party in Sackville-Cobequid byelection

The Nova Scotia Liberals have chosen Michel Hindlet to represent their part in the Sackville-Cobequid byelection.

“I am very grateful to have won the support of the Sackville-Cobequid Liberals,” Hindlet said in a statement Saturday.

“Our community deserves a representative who not only listens to their concerns, but takes action to improve them, and that’s what I want to do for the people of Sackville-Cobequid.”

The party held their nomination ceremony in Lower Sackville on Saturday held at the Carpenter Millwright College in Sackville, where over 100 members were in attendance.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia NDP house leader Dave Wilson retires after 15 years in legislature

Hindlet, a resident of Lower Sackville for over 45 years, defeated fellow candidate Donalda MacIsaac.

“We’re excited to have Michel running for our Liberal team again in Sackville-Cobequid,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “Michel is a hard worker and a tireless campaigner, and we are happy to have him on board.”

The seat in Sackville-Cobequid opened up in November when NDP MLA Dave Wilson announced he was stepping down. Sackville-Cobequid has been a stronghold for the NDP, with Wilson representing the riding since 2003. Prior to that, NDP MLA John Holm held the seat for over a decade.

WATCH: Nova Scotia NDP house leader Dave Wilson retires

Hindlet plans to begin door-knocking on Sunday to “continue to meet the people of our community and hear what is most important to them.”

Hindlet has two decades of experience in technical sales in the electronics industry, according to the party. He has also served numerous causes including the Sackville Rivers Association, the Friends of First Lake organization, and the Sackville Lakes Park.

READ MORE: Lara Fawthrop selected to represent N.S. NDP in Sackville-Cobequid byelection

The NDP announced in February that Lara Fawthrop will represent their party. The PCs will have regional councillor Steve Craig running for them.