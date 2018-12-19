Halifax councillor Steve Craig seeking PC nomination in Sackville-Cobequid

Halifax regional councillor Steve Craig is seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination to run for MLA of Sackville-Cobequid.

Craig, who was first elected as councillor in 2012, currently represents the district of Lower Sackville.

He has already said he will not be seeking another municipal term in the 2020 election. According to a news release, the resignation of longtime Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Dave Wilson last month “prompted many in the community to encourage Craig to run provincially.”

Craig was previously a PC candidate in Sackville-Cobequid in 2006.

“For the last six years, I have been all about contributing to a stronger Halifax Regional Municipality while getting things done for the people of Sackville,” he said in a news release.

“I am honoured and humbled that so many of my constituents believe that my experience in government, the community and the private sector is what we need for Sackville-Cobequid at Province House.”

The riding has been an NDP stronghold. Prior to Wilson, it was held by John Holm from 1984 until 2003.

Earlier this month, Trevor Sanipass announced he will be seeking the NDP nomination in a bid to become the first Mi’kmaq MLA in Nova Scotia history.