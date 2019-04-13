Canada
April 13, 2019 3:28 pm

Man dead after incident at NB Power substation: police

By The Canadian Press

The Bathurst Police Force responds to a fatal incident at a NB Power substation on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Lisa Chamberlain
A A

Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a 41-year-old man is dead after an incident at a power substation in the city.

Police say they were called to an NB Power substation on Ste Anne Street, following a power outage at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man at the site who was unresponsive.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man, who was taken to Chaleur Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

NB Power has released few details, but a spokeswoman confirms there was a break-in at the Bathurst West substation early Saturday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bathurst
Bathurst police
Bathurst Police Force
Chaleur Regional Hospital
Fatal Accident
NB Power
New Brunswick
Power Outage
Ste Anne Street

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.