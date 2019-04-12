N.B. EMO warning of flooding ahead of spring freshet

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is reminding people in communities that are prone to flooding to prepare for the spring freshet.

“We are pleased to see that several local governments and residents are thinking about the risks and planning ahead,” said Greg MacCallum, the organization’s director.

“Spring flooding is not a matter of if, it’s really a matter of when and how much.”

One month ago, EMO launched it’s Riverwatch program. Since then, there’s been localized flooding in Keswick Bridge and higher than normal water levels in the Woodstock area.

EMO is asking those in low-lying areas to be prepared. The forecast is calling for rain and the possibility of more snow on Monday.

As far as EMO is concerned, it’s all hands on deck. They’re manning the phone, have supplies for sandbags, and are willing to call for federal assistance if required.

“The intent is not to alarm people today. This is a gentle reminder to be mindful and pay attention to what is going on,” says MacCallum.

“We’re turning a corner weather wise and we’re going to see an increase in the amount of melt and the amount of activity in our watercourses.”

NBEMO is gearing up for the spring freshet. Officials met this AM to encourage those in flood prone areas to prepare for water levels to rise. People should make sure they're self sufficient for at least 72-hrs.

EMO is also recommending, that if you needed sandbags last year, it’s best to buy them now, just in case.

As of April 11, there were no waterways in the province at the flood stage, but New Brunswickers are encouraged to remain vigilant.