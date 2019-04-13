Traffic
April 13, 2019 1:23 pm
Updated: April 13, 2019 2:32 pm

UPDATE: Big White Road reopened to traffic

By Online Journalist  Global News

A bus carrying 22 people flipped on its side on Big White Road near Kelowna on Saturday morning. Police say six people were reportedly transported to hospital with minor injuries. The incident blocked traffic, though the road has since been re-opened in both directions.

Global News
A A

UPDATE:

Police are reporting that Big White Road has been reopened to traffic in both directions.

A front view of the flipped bus along Big White Road near Kelowna.

Global News

Traffic along Big White Road near Kelowna was backed up because of the flipped bus.

Global News

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

A section of Big White Road is closed because a bus has flipped on its side, Kelowna RCMP reported on Saturday morning.

According to police, the road is closed at approximately the four-kilometre mark because the flipped bus is blocking the road.

A webcam showing road conditions just south of the Big White turnoff.

DriveBC

READ MORE: Local wins at Speed Nation Snowboard Cross Nationals at Big White

Police say there were 22 passengers on board, along with the driver. Six passengers were reportedly taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Police add that B.C. Ambulance, police and the Big White Fire Department are on scene.

The road to Big White Ski Resort is expected to reopen within the hour.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 12, 2019): Two students injured after school bus crashes north of Port Hope

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
big white
Big White Road
Bus
bus accident
flipped bus
Kelowna
Okanagan
ski resort
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.