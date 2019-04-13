UPDATE: Big White Road reopened to traffic
UPDATE:
Police are reporting that Big White Road has been reopened to traffic in both directions.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A section of Big White Road is closed because a bus has flipped on its side, Kelowna RCMP reported on Saturday morning.
According to police, the road is closed at approximately the four-kilometre mark because the flipped bus is blocking the road.
Police say there were 22 passengers on board, along with the driver. Six passengers were reportedly taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Police add that B.C. Ambulance, police and the Big White Fire Department are on scene.
The road to Big White Ski Resort is expected to reopen within the hour.
