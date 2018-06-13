Canada
June 13, 2018 7:54 pm
Updated: June 13, 2018 8:04 pm

School bus involved in highway accident near Enderby

By Online journalist  Global News

A crash involving a school bus has happened near Enderby, B.C., this afternoon.

Submitted
A A

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash south of Enderby.
The crash has temporarily shut down Highway 97 in both directions near the Log Barn.

Five people are believed to be injured in this highway crash which involved a school bus near Enderby, B.C.

Submitted

The crash involved three vehicles. An SUV appears to have been struck by a pickup truck and was then pushed into the back of the school bus. The pickup then careened into a nearby power pole.
Firefighters assisted paramedics removing the injured from the scene.
Global News is being told five people were injured in the accident, with one being critical.
It’s not clear what caused the crash at this time. Traffic is moving around the area through back roads between Armstrong and Enderby.

A crash involving a school bus has happened near Enderby, B.C., this afternoon.

Submitted

Emergency crews surround a vehicle that was involved in a highway crash near Enderby, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Submitted

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

accident
Bus
Crash
Enderby
Highway 97
Okanagan
Paramedics
School Bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News