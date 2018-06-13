School bus involved in highway accident near Enderby

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash south of Enderby.

The crash has temporarily shut down Highway 97 in both directions near the Log Barn.



The crash involved three vehicles. An SUV appears to have been struck by a pickup truck and was then pushed into the back of the school bus. The pickup then careened into a nearby power pole.Firefighters assisted paramedics removing the injured from the scene.Global News is being told five people were injured in the accident, with one being critical.It’s not clear what caused the crash at this time. Traffic is moving around the area through back roads between Armstrong and Enderby.