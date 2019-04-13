World
April 13, 2019 10:58 am
Updated: April 13, 2019 11:40 am

U.K. police fire on vehicle after Ukrainian ambassador’s car rammed outside London embassy

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: London police fire on vehicle after Ukraine ambassador's car rammed outside embassy

A A

Police in London opened fire outside the Ukrainian embassy on Saturday after a man rammed his vehicle into the ambassador’s empty parked car at least twice before being arrested, officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened early on Saturday outside the embassy building in the affluent Holland Park area of west London, and it was not being treated as terrorism, police said in a statement.

Story continues below

The embassy said in a statement that the ambassador’s empty official vehicle had been deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the building.

READ MORE: Canada sanctions Russia over Kerch Strait vessel attack, seizure of 24 Ukrainian sailors

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up,” it added.

“Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the ambassador’s car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle.”

TV footage later showed a silver car slewed across the cordoned-off road with its driver’s door open and window shattered.

READ MORE: Canada asked to send ‘strong signal’ to Russia by extending Ukraine military mission

Police said they had been called at around 9.50 am on Saturday to reports of a car having hit several vehicles in the road.

“On arrival at the scene, a vehicle was driven at police officers,” they added in a statement. “Police firearms and Taser were discharged, the vehicle was stopped and a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested.”

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not injured, they added.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Ukraine
Ukraine ambassador London
Ukraine ambassador's car rammed
Ukraine embassy incident
Ukraine embassy London
Ukrainian embassy car incident
Ukrainian embassy London

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.