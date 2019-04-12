Red River Floodway to open this weekend

While the weather has been somewhat unpredictable of late, the flood situation, it seems, has unfolded very much according to predictions.

The Province of Manitoba issued notice Friday afternoon that the Floodway would commence operations on the weekend.

The river ice upstream of the Floodway Inlet has released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely. Initial operation of the Floodway is anticipated for this weekend. Learn more about preparing for a flood at: https://t.co/8OwwNn3aS5 #MBFlood pic.twitter.com/H4pQbQCa9S — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) April 12, 2019

A tweet from the province stated the ice on the river had “released earlier than expected” allowing them to activate the gates. However, last week, the province’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said the floodway would likely be opened between Apr. 12 to 14.

A flood warning has officially been issued from Emerson to the Red River Floodway channel inlet, and a flood watch has been issued for the Roseau River area, said the province.

The Red River crested in Grand Forks Thursday, at a level somewhat lower than what officials there had expected.

The National Weather Service said the crest came in at 14.28 m, below the projected 14.6 m crest.

The river is expected to crest in Emerson, Man. some time between April 16 and 19, and to hit its apex in Winnipeg the following week.

“Because of these lower temperatures, levels along the Red River are expected to be equal or slightly lower than 2011 flood level,” said the province.

The favourable weather conditions led the City of Winnipeg to downgrade its flood forecast to an anticipated peak of 19.6 feet at the James Avenue gauge, down from peak of 20.5 feet.

-With files from Elisha Dacey and Amber McGuckin