RCMP wrap up investigation into alleged Surrey civic election fraud

Surrey RCMP say they have wrapped up their investigation into allegations of voter fraud in the city’s 2018 civic election.

Investigators announced Friday they have sent their report to the BC Prosecution Service, and prosecutors will now determine whether charges will be filed.

The seven-month investigation was launched weeks before B.C. voters went to the polls on Oct. 20, after police say “irregularities” were found by Surrey’s chief elections officer on 67 applications to vote by mail.

Police said they were deemed fraudulent because they were not completed or signed by the voter listed on the application.

According to police, an additional complainant came forward, alleging an employee at a Surrey polling station was attempting to influence a voter. That employee was quickly removed.

No parties or candidates have so far been linked to any allegations of wrongdoing, including the original allegations of vote-buying.

“Allegations such as these are rare, but important to investigate to ensure the integrity of our democratic process,” Asst. Comm. Dwayne McDonald said in a release. “We thank the public for their patience while we completed this investigation.”

Police say they’ve been assured by the Surrey Elections Office that the integrity of the 2018 election was maintained.

Global News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service for comment.