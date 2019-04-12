Crime
April 12, 2019 12:55 pm

London man charged after garbage set on fire, officer punched in face: police

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Police say a man inside a business on Huron Street became disruptive on Friday morning.

980 CFPL File
A A

A London man, 36, has been charged with arson causing property damage, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest following an incident early Friday morning.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after London police officer assaulted, suspect injured

At around 12:45 a.m., police say a man inside a business on Huron Street became disruptive and a garbage bin was set on fire inside the building after he was asked to leave.

Police were called and when officers arrived on scene, a suspect reportedly fled on foot but was quickly apprehended after a short foot chase.

According to police, the suspect punched the officer in the face during the arrest.

Police say the officer sustained minor injuries and the suspect is due in court on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
assault peace officer
assault police officer
Crime
dumpster fire
garbage bin fire
Garbage Fire
london arson
London Police
officer punched
Punched In The Face

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.