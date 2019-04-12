London man charged after garbage set on fire, officer punched in face: police

A London man, 36, has been charged with arson causing property damage, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest following an incident early Friday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m., police say a man inside a business on Huron Street became disruptive and a garbage bin was set on fire inside the building after he was asked to leave.

Police were called and when officers arrived on scene, a suspect reportedly fled on foot but was quickly apprehended after a short foot chase.

According to police, the suspect punched the officer in the face during the arrest.

Police say the officer sustained minor injuries and the suspect is due in court on Friday.