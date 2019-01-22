SIU investigating after London police officer assaulted, suspect injured

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate to probe an incident where a London police officer was assaulted and a suspect was injured.

Few details are available, but London police say an officer responded to a call to check on the welfare of a woman at a residence on Topping Lane at roughly 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the officer was assaulted during an interaction with the suspect but did not sustain any injuries. The suspect, however, was taken “to hospital for treatment and it was later found that she had an injury.”

London police have charged a woman, 52, with resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer. The arrest itself is now under investigation by the SIU.

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.