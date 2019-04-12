Stormy Daniels to make book tour stop at Kamloops, B.C. nightclub

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is coming to B.C.

Daniels has announced a June 2 appearance at the Kamloops nightclub Duchess to promote her tell-all book Full Disclosure, which details her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was elected president of the United States.

The date is Daniels’ only confirmed Canadian stop as she promotes the book at a number of meet-and-greet events across the U.S.

Riis Ingalls, an event promoter with the club, said it’s an opportunity for fans to hear her speak, take photos and have her sign autographs.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she slept with Trump during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif. in 2006.

The book goes into detail about the alleged encounter.

In 2018, it was revealed that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement one month before the 2016 election in order to keep the story of the affair buried.

Daniels later sued Trump to have the agreement nullified, claiming he never signed it.

Her then-lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also filed a defamation suit against the president for remarks made about the affair, which Trump continues to deny.

Both lawsuits were later tossed out.

—With files from the Canadian Press