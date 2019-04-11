Antique camera collection reported stolen from Haliburton business: OPP
OPP in Haliburton Highlands are investigating the alleged theft of a collection of antique cameras from a local business.
Police say sometime overnight Monday to early Tuesday morning, entry was gained through a window at Castle Antiques, a business on Maple Avenue in Haliburton in the township of Dysart et al, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.
Police say a number of items, including antique cameras, were reported stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
