Crime
April 11, 2019 4:32 pm

Antique camera collection reported stolen from Haliburton business: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are investigating the alleged theft of antique cameras from a business in Dysart et al.

OPP
A A

OPP in Haliburton Highlands are investigating the alleged theft of a collection of antique cameras from a local business.

Police say sometime overnight Monday to early Tuesday morning, entry was gained through a window at Castle Antiques, a business on Maple Avenue in Haliburton in the township of Dysart et al, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Firearms, crossbow, jewelry, electronics stolen from City of Kawartha Lakes home

Police say a number of items, including antique cameras, were reported stolen.

 

camera12

Items, including a statue and antique cameras, were reported stolen from Castle Antiques in Haliburton.

OPP
camera11
camera10
camera9
camera8
camera7
camera6
camera5
camera4
camera3

Antique camera reported stolen from Castle Antiques in Haliburton.

OPP
camera2

Antique camera reported stolen from Castle Antiques in Haliburton.

OPP
camera1

Antique camera reported stolen from Castle Antiques in Haliburton.

OPP
statutue

Statue reported stolen from Castle Antiques in Haliburton.

OPP

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
antique cameras
Antiques
Break And Enter
Cameras
Crime
Dysart
Dysart et al
Haliburton
Haliburton Highlands
Haliburton Highlands OPP
OPP
Robbery
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.