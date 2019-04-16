Musical legends to perform at Hamilton fundraiser for mental health, addiction support

On Saturday, Oct. 5, six legendary musical acts — all Rock & Roll Hall of Famers — will help to raise funds for mental health and addiction support by performing for one night only at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Concert Hall.

Oh, What a Night, hosted by Global News Radio 900 CHML anchor Ted Michaels, will raise funds for the DRIVE Foundation, an organization that seeks to make a tangible difference in the lives of those suffering from mental health and addiction issues.

Performing from New York City are three acts: the Drifters, featuring Rick Sheppard; the Shirelles, featuring original lead vocalist Shirley Alston-Reeves; and the Platters, featuring former lead vocalist Sonny Turner.

Three Detroit acts will also be taking the stage as Motown Records celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Martha Reeves and the Vandellas will perform along with the Miracles, featuring Mark Scott, and the Temptations Review.

Michelle Titian, founder of the DRIVE Foundation, is no stranger to using music to overcome mental health and addiction challenges. After struggling with alcohol addiction for many years, Titian is now speaking — and singing — openly about her story.

Born and raised in Hamilton, Titian has been writing and performing music since the age of 16. In 2004, the singer-songwriter moved to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue her music career. However, Titian was also battling alcohol addiction and depression at the time.

Eventually, she sought help through a 12-step program, and Titian has been sober since March 10, 2014.

Having overcome these challenges, Titian was motivated to write again and penned “DRIVE,” a powerful song about her recovery.

“It is my purpose to carry a message of strength and hope to those who are suffering as I once was,” she said.

Titian founded the DRIVE Foundation, which aims to combine media and the arts to support people with mental health issues, striving to bring hope to those facing the same challenges she once encountered. The foundation was launched on March 10, 2019 — the five-year anniversary of Titian’s sobriety.

Tickets for the Oh, What a Night fundraiser, hosted by Ted Michaels, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 at the FirstOntario Centre box office or via Ticketmaster.