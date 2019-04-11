Milton woman charged with fraud in connection with charity fun fair

A woman is facing fraud charges in connection with a charity event in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say they began investigating the “Forget Me Not Family Fun Fair” which began after a Milton toddler died from being left in a hot car during the summer of 2013.

Police say more than 1,400 people attended the fair in 2013 and 2014, which raised several thousand dollars for two children’s charities.

A public complaint was filed in 2018, which instigated the police investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Rose Passarelli, 38, of Milton with fraud under $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

She is due to appear in court in Milton on May 14.

