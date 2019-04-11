Global TV partners with Canadian Country Music Association

Global TV has entered into a new broadcast partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association, which will see the network air the 37th annual CCMA Awards broadcast live from Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Global is proud to partner with the Canadian Country Music Association to deliver Canadians a compelling, star-studded evening celebrating country music in Canada,” said Lisa Godfrey, vice president of original content with Corus Entertainment. “Our commitment to Canadian content prospers with partnerships like this and we can’t wait to put the power of Global behind the CCMA Awards, delivering Canadians a premium, multi-platform entertainment experience available on any screen.”

As part of this exclusive multi-year broadcast partnership, ET Canada will produce a live 30-minute red carpet show, bringing Canadians closer than ever to Canada’s biggest night in country music.

Set to stream live on multiple platforms, the special will be hosted by ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and Jeff McArthur of Global’s The Morning Show, featuring interviews with Canada’s top country artists. Additional details about ET Canada’s red carpet show, including where and when to watch, will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to have Corus Entertainment as the official broadcast partner for the CCMA. Corus has demonstrated such a passion for our genre and our television property,” said CCMA president Tracy Martin. “As we continue to evolve the CCMAs from a standalone broadcast into a media property that supports country music throughout the year, Corus’ enthusiasm to activate across all of their platforms — ET Canada, country radio, The Morning Show, specialty channels and digital properties — is incredibly exciting for us.”

In addition to this exciting new partnership, the CCMA also announced plans for the return of the Entertainer of the Year Award at this year’s CCMAs. Established to be the highest honour for a Canadian act (solo, duo or group) who displays the greatest competence in all aspects of the field, this award will speak directly to an artist’s overall impact to the Canadian country music industry. The award will be presented for the first time in more than 30 years during the 2019 CCMA Awards telecast.

“With our friends at Corus and our production partners at Notable Life, we look forward to providing incredible entertainment programming that brings fans the best that country music has to offer during Country Music Week and on the CCMA Awards,” said CCMA board of directors chairman Ted Ellis.

Look for more information about the 2019 CCMA Awards — including performers, presenters, award nominations and this year’s host — in the weeks to come.