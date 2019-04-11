More than 13,000 Quebec homes still without power after intense ice storm

More than 13,000 homes still have no power as of 10 a.m. Thursday after high winds and freezing rain on Monday left ice accumulated on trees and knocked down power lines.

Hydro-Quebec reports the majority of those customers — just over 4,000 — are in in the Lanaudière region. About 5,700 remain without power in the Laurentians and 2,200 in Laval.

Hydro-Quebec points out 96 per cent of homes impacted by the storm Monday have their power back. About 2,000 homes remain that have had no power since Monday.

“The freezing rain we experienced in the last days, which has accumulated as ice on vegetation, has severely affected the power system and resulted in numerous outages in the area,” Hydro-Quebec stated.

“We currently have over 500 crews out working hard and doing their best to restore power as soon as possible.”

The power utility company says more than 313,000 customers were in the dark at the height of the outage on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City on Wednesday, Premier François Legault thanked Hydro-Quebec crews, whom he said worked tirelessly through difficult conditions.

The City of Laval opened up two community centres for residents needing a place to stay warm, charge phones or have a shower.

About 130 people stayed at the temporary shelters. Numerous schools were closed in the region due to the lack of electricity.

Louis-Philippe Dorais, a spokesperson for the City of Laval, said Wednesday about 25 residents with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning reported to the hospital.

Of them, seven had to receive medical care.

Fire officials have also reported 17 fires caused by candles or generators too close to homes.

