Ongoing power outages leave many Laval schools closed
As a result of ongoing power outages in Laval, many schools are closed Wednesday morning.
All primary and secondary schools belonging to the Commission scolaire de Laval are closed on Apr. 10. As well as all Adult Education Centers.
READ MORE: ‘Don’t risk it’: Laval police urge residents without power to seek shelter
Some Professional Development Centers remain closed. Below is a list of all Commission scolaire de Laval Professional Development Centers closed today:
- Centre de formation professionnelle Paul-Émile-Dufresne
- École hôtelière de Laval
- École Polymécanique de Laval
Staff at any of the Commission scolaire de Laval closed schools, Adult Education Centers, and Professional Development Centers are not reported to go to work.
However, administrative offices are open.
READ MORE: Power will not be restored until Wednesday morning for most homes after freezing rain, snow
Most schools in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are open. Below are the four Sir Wilfrid Laurier schools closed today.
- McCaig Elementary
- Rosemere High
- Pierre Elliot Trudeau Elementary
- Pinewood Elementary
North Star Academy has also cancelled all its classes.
