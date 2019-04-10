Ongoing power outages leave many Laval schools closed

As a result of ongoing power outages in Laval, many schools are closed Wednesday morning.

All primary and secondary schools belonging to the Commission scolaire de Laval are closed on Apr. 10. As well as all Adult Education Centers.

Some Professional Development Centers remain closed. Below is a list of all Commission scolaire de Laval Professional Development Centers closed today:

Centre de formation professionnelle Paul-Émile-Dufresne

École hôtelière de Laval

École Polymécanique de Laval

Staff at any of the Commission scolaire de Laval closed schools, Adult Education Centers, and Professional Development Centers are not reported to go to work.

However, administrative offices are open.

Most schools in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are open. Below are the four Sir Wilfrid Laurier schools closed today.

McCaig Elementary

Rosemere High

Pierre Elliot Trudeau Elementary

Pinewood Elementary

North Star Academy has also cancelled all its classes.