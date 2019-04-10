Scandal-hit tabloid National Enquirer put up for sale by parent company

The supermarket tabloid under fire for paying hush money to a former Playboy model to help Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign is on the auction block.

The parent of the National Enquirer said Wednesday that it is exploring a possible sale as part of a “strategic review” of its tabloid business. The decision by American Media comes after the tabloid said it paid $150,000 to keep Karen McDougal quiet about an alleged affair with Trump and being accused by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of blackmail.

READ MORE: Sources say prosecutors looking into National Enquirer after Jeff Bezos blackmail allegations

American Media agreed in August to co-operate with federal prosecutors looking into campaign violations in exchange for immunity.

WATCH: AMI defends reporting by National Enquirer on Jeff Bezos, says it will investigate blackmail allegations

American Media recently refinanced hundreds of millions of dollars of debt after years of heavy borrowing and acquisitions.