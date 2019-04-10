Police watchdog investigating death of Sechelt man after RCMP chase

B.C.’s independent police watchdog has been called in after the death of a man in Sechelt following a pursuit by RCMP Tuesday.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said they were called to a bank in the 5500-block of Sunshine Coast Highway around 4 p.m. after reports of a man trying to make a fraudulent transaction.

The man was arrested at the scene, but fled on foot as police were taking him to their patrol car, RCMP said.

Police then pursued the suspect on foot into a “thick blackberry brush area” less than a kilometre away from the scene, police said, where the man was detained again.

As police tried to get the man out of the bushes, he started to complain of breathing problems, and eventually collapsed and became unresponsive.

Officers gave the suspect immediate medical attention along with a local doctor and nurse until paramedics took over, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said in a statement Wednesday.

Despite efforts to revive him, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead upon arriving at hospital just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say the IIO is now investigating whether police actions played a role in the man’s death.

Sunshine Coast RCMP are forwarding all comment to the IIO, who confirm they are continuing to investigate.