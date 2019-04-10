Fines for illegal parking to increase near waterfalls in Spencer Gorge

It could soon cost a lot more to park illegally near some of Hamilton’s waterfalls.

Ward 13 councillor Arlene Vanderbeek will put forward a motion at tonight’s council meeting to establish a special enforcement area for all streets in Greensville, raising the fine to $250 (or $200 for early payment).

The area is home to the Spencer Gorge and Webster and Tews Falls, which have seen a significant increase in traffic over the past few years.

Gord Costie, director of conservation areas services for the Hamilton Conservation Authority, told CHML’s Scott Thompson that he’s happy to see the city taking the issue seriously.

“The city means business — when it says ‘no parking’, it’s ‘no parking’,” said Costie. “This Spencer Gorge area, it’s going to be treated now as a high-use tourist area, and that’s what the community has asked us for.”

He adds that he hopes the increased fines will encourage more people to park nearby at the Christie Lake Conservation Area and take the shuttle bus, which is entering its third year of service.

“In the last two years, we’ve averaged 15,000 cars removed from the Greensville community. That’s a lot of cars. And it’s the most visible impact that we’ve made,” Costie said.

LISTEN: Hamilton Conservation Authority Director Gord Costie talks to Global News about illegal parking near waterfalls in Spencer Gorge

This year, the shuttle service will start up earlier and will go into effect on Easter weekend, beginning on April 19.

