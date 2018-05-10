Hamilton-area waterfall shuttle back for 2nd year, balancing needs of residents, tourists

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is ready to respond to the busy season at the city’s popular waterfalls.

The waterfall shuttle, which started as a pilot project last year, begins its 2018 operations this weekend and will operate from a new base at Christie Lake Conservation Area.

It’s the second year for the shuttle, which is a collaborative effort involving the HCA and the Greensville community.

The goal is to alleviate illegal parking and trespassing concerns for residents living near Webster Falls, Tew Falls and the Dundas Peak.

It’s estimated that last year’s shuttle operations removed over 16,000 cars from Greensville-area roads.

Gord Costie, the director of conservation area services for the HCA, says using Christie Lake as the shuttle’s base of operations is a perfect fit.

He notes that the conservation area offers a range of activities that aren’t allowed at the waterfalls but complement a visit to their properties, such as swimming, canoeing, fishing, picnics and barbecues.

Costie adds that they believe the shuttle is the right answer for the community, city and the HCA, since “these people are coming, regardless”, drawn by the City of Waterfalls campaign.

The shuttle will operate weekends and holidays through October and the cost is included in the regular parking and entry fee to Christie Lake.