Kingston on edge after reports of possible dognappers

A recent report of a Kingston dognapper may have been a big misunderstanding, according to Kingston police.

News of a possible a dog thief has spread like wildfire in Kingston, causing residents to be hyper aware of danger to their beloved pets.

On April 4, the City of Kingston sent out a news release warning residents there may be someone posing as a bylaw officer attempting to steal dogs in the city.

This came after city officials saw a report on social media about a bylaw officer trying to confiscate a dog because it was barking too much. The person impersonating the bylaw officer was reported driving an unmarked white van, according to the City.

On April 9, social media posts in Kingston said a man had tried to break into an east-end yard to steal a dog. That person too, was supposedly driving a white van. The post claimed that police were called.

When initially asked about the complaint, Kingston police said they had never received such a call, but on Wednesday, they began investigating the incident.

It turns out, the man believed to be a dognapper may have just been the newspaper delivery man.

Const. Ash Guteheinz with the Kingston police says he understands why people are so afraid, and is advising people to stay vigilant, but he hopes people will call police before they post something to social media.

More information to come.