$22K in illegal drugs seized in Brooks: ALERT

Over $22,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an investigation in Brooks, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said Wednesday.

The seizure saw officers locate 227 grams of cocaine and a single fentanyl pill.

“These dangerous drugs pose a serious threat to the safety of our residents,” Brooks RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Chris Zanidean said in a news release.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate possible human remains at burned-out travel trailer in northern Alberta

Four people were arrested between March 28 and April 4.

Scott Hancock, 41, Adam McGuire, 32, Damon Clarke, 18, and Lual Deng, 48, are facing multiple drug-related charges.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).