Hamilton Tiger-Cats to induct former safety Rob Hitchcock to Wall of Honour

A long-serving Tiger-Cats defensive captain is set to be immortalized at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton-born Rob Hitchcock will see his #42 inducted to the Wall of Honour in October when the Ticats host the Edmonton Eskimos.

Hitchcock played 200 games over 12 seasons with the Tiger-Cats (1995-2006), and is the team’s all-time leading tackler with 606 combined tackles, in addition to being the all-time leading defensive tackler (484).

His accolades also include a Grey Cup in 1999 and 122 special teams tackles which puts him in a tie with former Ti-Cat corner Marc Beswick.

The 6-2, 210-pound former linebacker and safety also sits second in franchise history in all-time interceptions (36) and fourth in games played (200) while adding 11 quarterback sacks and seven fumble recoveries.

Hitchcock was named a CFL All-Star twice (1999, 2001), an East Division All-Star three times (1999, 2001, 2002), a CFLPA All-Star in 2002, and was Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Canadian three times (1999, 2002, 2006) and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2002.

“Rob Hitchcock’s hard-hitting style of play, relentless effort on the field and great leadership skills embodied exactly what it means to be a Tiger-Cat and our history of hard-nosed defensive football in Hamilton,” said Bob Young, Caretaker of the Tiger-Cats in a media release. “He was a force in the secondary and on special teams for over a decade as a Ticat and is very deserving of this honour.”

We're happy to announce that Rob Hitchcock will be the newest member of our Wall of Honour! 🗞 > https://t.co/nmkAdxzfdf pic.twitter.com/c6ipOCFDFz — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) April 10, 2019

Hitchcock was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the second round, 17th overall, in the 1995 CFL Canadian Draft out of Weber State University.

“It’s such an honour and privilege to be associated with the great players already recognized on the wall. Just thinking about my name and number up there for my family, friends and fans to see gives me chills,” said Hitchcock in a Tiger-Cats media release. “When Mr. Young gave me the news, I was emotional, happy, excited and most of all, grateful. All my teammates and coaches that I was fortunate enough to play with over the years all had a part in me being chosen for this great honour.”

Since 1998, 23 players and builders have been named to the Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour: Rocky DiPietro, Bernie Faloney, Ellison Kelly, Angelo Mosca, Tommy Joe Coffey, Garney Henley, John Barrow, Ben Zambiasi, Ralph Sazio, Grover Covington, Jake Gaudaur, Earl Winfield, Bill Danychuk, Joe Zuger, Less Browne, Don Sutherin, Vince Scott, Tommy Grant, Paul Osbaldiston, Pete Neumann, Bob Krouse, Willie Bethea and Joe Montford.

