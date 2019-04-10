Virus that can kill rabbits in just 1 day returns to Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island rabbit owners are being told to keep a close eye on their bunnies, with the return of a deadly virus targeting the animals.

For the second straight year, officials have confirmed the presence of rabbit hemorrhagic disease on the mid-island, with the virus showing up in four dead feral rabbits.

The source of the virus is unknown, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is an extremely infectious and lethal disease that is exclusive to rabbits. Humans and other animals, including dogs and cats, cannot be infected,” said the ministry in a media release.

“The strain of the virus seen last year only affects European rabbits and is not known to affect native North American rabbits.”

Pet owners are being told to monitor their rabbits daily for signs of infection and to contact a veterinarian immediately if they have concerns.

The ministry says the virus affects rabbits’ blood vessels, livers and organs by causing hemorrhages, and usually causes sudden death.

“Once infected, signs of illness occur quickly — usually within one to nine days,” said the ministry.

The ministry says infected rabbits can show signs of listlessness, poor co-ordination and breathing problems before death.

