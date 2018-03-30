Lake Country rabbit sanctuary temporarily ends public visits due to virus risk

The danger posed by a virus that has killed rabbits elsewhere in the province has prompted an Okanagan bunny sanctuary to go into lockdown.

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country said on its Facebook page it will not be open to the public at Easter and “will be closed indefinitely until the outbreak has completed its course and is no threat to our bunnies.”

The sanctuary is instituting the precautionary public closure because it’s concerned visitors could potentially bring the fatal airborne virus, known as rabbit haemorrhagic disease, into its facility on their clothes or shoes.

The organization relies heavily on donations to care for roughly 300 rabbits from around the B.C. Interior.

It’s also concerned that temporarily closing its doors to the public could mean a drastic drop-off in those much-needed donations.

The sanctuary said during the closure donations can still be made online via their Facebook page.

The province said on Wednesday that rabbits with the disease have died in Nanaimo, the Comox Valley and Delta.

The ministry responsible said while rabbit haemorrhagic disease is “extremely infectious” for rabbits, humans or other animals can’t be infected.

“B.C veterinarians will have access to vaccinations for the disease in the coming weeks, and will be able to vaccinate pet rabbits. Pet owners should monitor their rabbits daily for signs of illness, and contact their veterinarian immediately with any concerns,” the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a media release on Wednesday.

