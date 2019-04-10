Surrey man injured after car crashes into his work

A man in Surrey is in hospital after a car crashed into his place of work, collapsing part of a wall onto him.

It happened Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. in the 13200 block of King George Blvd.

Mounties say a woman was driving a Honda Civic when the car went off the road and ran into a building.

The crash badly damaged the outer wall and injured a man working inside.

Both the female driver and the man inside the building were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver has since been released and is cooperating with police.

Speed and impairment have not been ruled out as contributing factors to the crash.